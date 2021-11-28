"It was a nightmare": Neighbour recalls overnight fire that leaves one firefighter injured

Just after midnight Sunday, London Fire responded to a call at 241 Simcoe Street, in the area of Horton Street East and Wellington Street.

Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland tells CTV News that the upper floors were evacuated and buses were brought in to house building residents.

"It was a nightmare. We had three fire trucks up here in a circle," said Justin Collins, a resident on the second floor in the apartment complex, "black smoke coming out of the twelfth floor."

Firefighters made entry to extinguish the fire and rescue an occupant from the unit.

Chief Loveland says, the blaze was so intense, that one firefighter had to be treated for burns at the hospital and is now recovering at home with his family.

The unit occupant was also taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

CTV News was granted access to the 12th floor of the building but was not granted permission to access the unit or take pictures.

From what we know, the smell of smoke is still heavily lingering in the air.

The hallways are lined with burn marks and the door to the unit has turned black from the fire.

Burn marks can also be seen from the balcony of the unit.

The next door neighbour of the unit tells CTV News he was scared.

"I have breathing problems, the smoke made it worse," he told CTV News.

London Police confirm to CTV News that they are investigating the incident.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.