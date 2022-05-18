'It was a total wreck': Nanaimo family escapes house fire

A family has safely escaped an evening house fire in central Nanaimo, but their home is badly damaged.

It happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. on Doric Avenue near Acacia Avenue.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says its firefighters were able to quickly control the fire. There’s no word yet on any potential cause.

A witness says he was driving home when he noticed plumes of smoke in the sky.

Upon arrival at the scene, Mark Hernandez says he was surprised at how calm everyone was, watching the firefighters knock down the flames – and he was impressed by the response.

"The whole house was on fire. It was a total wreck," said Hernandez. "The way they manage it is quite impressive. It makes you feel secure."

It’s unclear how many people or pets were inside the home at the time of the fire – or whether anyone required medical assistance.