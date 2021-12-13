'It was a wild ride': Bombers superfan recounts Grey Cup win

Winnipeg Blue Bombers superfan Don Cruickshank wasn’t going to miss his beloved team hoisting the Grey Cup.

Dressed to the nines in blue and gold, with painted face and decorated jacket included, Cruickshank made the trip to Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton to watch his team take on the Tiger-Cats for the CFL’s top prize.

“It was a wild ride you know,” said Cruickshank. “Hamilton kicks the field goal for the tie, overtime here we come and we’re doing mini-games… mini-games for the Grey Cup… come on!”

His wish for a Grey Cup repeat came true. Winnipeg went on to win in overtime after scoring a touchdown, adding a two-point conversion while holding back the Tiger-Cats on their offensive attempt.

The final whistle brought the celebrations to the stands and it was a night highlight for Cruickshank.

“Just to see the players and get the high-fives and celebrate with them,” said Cruickshank.

When asked if he ever lost faith in the Bombers Cruickshank paused, and then said, “We’re live right? Never a doubt!”

Cruickshank is also known as the “Sign Guy” for bringing homemade signs to games made up from TSN acronyms, which is the network that carries the games.

Last night’s CFL final was no exception with Sunday’s sign saying, “The Still undisputed, uNdefeated champions Winnipeg Blue Bombers.”

“I got to hold that sign at the end of the game which was just awesome. Pink sign all the time,” Cruickshank said.

He was not the lone super fan at the stadium. Sat in the seat next to him was one from the opposing team.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, I’ve seen you on TV, how’s it going? I’ve always wanted to meet you,’ and I said, “Yeah, I’ve seen you on TV too,’” said Cruickshank.

Next up for Cruickshank was to stay at the airport and watch the Grey Cup come home.