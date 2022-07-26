'It was amazing': 2022 Fringe Festival deemed successful after COVID hiatus

After patiently waiting for the return of the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival, organizers are calling it a success.

Fringe executive producer Chuck McEwen said just being able to host the event again after the COVID hiatus was a major accomplishment.

"Finally seeing crowds in the Exchange District, running around seeing shows - it was amazing," said McEwen.

He said he knew many fans were excited for the 12-day long festival to return. That excitement was also felt among performers. McEwen said they were anxious to be able to perform their art again.

The 2022 rendition of Fringe sold 59,845 tickets. There were 111 indoor companies and nearly 1,000 performances, 59 of which sold out.

On top of that, more than $500,000 in box revenue was returned to the performing companies.

McEwen said compared to 2019, there was a slight drop in attendance, but added just being able to hold the event again made it successful.

"We made it through, that's a success in itself," said McEwen. "Numbers were down slightly, around 15 per cent from our 2019 numbers. But I think that was more than expected. So I think overall everybody was happy to see audiences in the theatres having a great time."

He added when organizers were planning this year's festivities in December 2021 – the height of Omicron – they didn't know what to expect. McEwen said after seeing this year go off without a hitch, they are excited to see what 2023 will bring, and fully expect numbers to get back to pre-pandemic norms.

Next year's event will run from July 19 to July 30, 2023.