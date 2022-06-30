'It was beautiful': Edmonton musician serenades people stuck in mountain traffic

When Leo Martinez got trapped in a traffic jam on his way to Kelowna last week, he decided to satisfy his "music fix" by sharing some tunes.

The Edmonton-based musician grabbed his guitar and started belting out a cover of Bob Marley's Redemption Song while walking down the highway.

"It was beautiful. I was mostly just looking at the scenery. It was just kinda like an organic moment that happened, man," Martinez told CTV News Edmonton.

His driver recorded it and others did as well. Martinez said he was happy to share but the performance was more about him "jonesing" to create something.

"It's like an obsession. I gotta keep playing, constantly keep playing. If I don't play every like three or four hours, grab my guitar or write or do something creative what ends up happening is I get really antsy man," he explained.

The video was shared on Instagram attracting comments of "So epic," "Gorgeous" and "AMAZEBALLS."

Martinez regularly performs at Blues on Whyte and said he's happy to be back in front of crowds after months of pandemic disruptions.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Diego Romero