'It was burning pretty good': Tecumseh garage damaged by fire

Tecumseh firefighters helped extinguish a garage fire on Lesperance Road.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Lesperance on Friday morning. Four engines where on scene and knocked it down pretty quickly, according to deputy fire Chief Kevin Kavanagh.

Neighbour Burt Soulliere was on his way home when he saw the fire.

“I seen the smoke at the stop sign and I thought it was my house, come around pulled in, it’s the neighbours garage,” said Soulliere. “It was burning pretty good.”

All the contents in the garage appeared heavily damaged, including a cube van and a dune buggy.

Kavanagh says they don’t know what triggered the fire.

“We arrived to a fully involved garage fire. It had already spread to the trailer next door, the truck beside it, fully involved,” he said. “It stayed away from the house.”

Kavanagh said they are still looking at what’s inside the garage.

There were no injuries and nobody was home at the time.