It was close, but the Knights win again

The London Knights took on the Storm in Guelph Sunday afternoon.

Knight's defenceman, Sam Dickinson had the game winning goal in a close contest.

The Storm made it a one goal game in the third period.

The Knights won 4-3 with their next game on Wednesday in Flint.

GRITTY WIN pic.twitter.com/RmlmYi8Dcv

— London Knights (@LondonKnights) February 4, 2024