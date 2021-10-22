'It was devastating': High-value rescue equipment stolen in Nanaimo

Thousands of dollars worth of safety equipment has been stolen from a trailer owned by the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) station in Nanaimo, B.C.

“It was quite devastating to go into the trailer and see all these things we use so much gone,” says Deborah Thomson, the prevention and boating safety manager for the station.

The volunteer group is tasked with saving lives on the water and the equipment stolen is meant to teach people in the community about boating safety.

The trailer is stored at the Nanaimo Fire Rescue training centre at the corner of Labieux Road and Dorman Road.

It’s believed that thieves broke in Monday or Tuesday and it may have taken several trips to make off with the stolen items.

The stolen items include a large flat screen TV, a mascot costume named Rescue Bear, electronics to operate a remote-controlled safety robot and several duffle bags filled with lifejackets.

The non-profit organization estimates $15,000 to $18,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the trailer.

“I really hope that we find some of this equipment. I hate having to replace it,” says Thomson. “Any support from the community is certainly beneficial.”

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the theft.

People who wish to donate to help and replace the stolen items can contact Deborah Thomson at Deborah.thomson@rcmsar27.ca