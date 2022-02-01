'It was exhilarating': Three friends win $79,511 playing OLG’s Pools

Three life-long friends from Windsor-Essex are now $79,511.60 richer after winning a round of ‘Pools.’

Christopher Tolmie of Windsor, Alexander McCormack of Kingsville and Timothy Robbins of Windsor found out they won big while watching the game together — a Sunday tradition.

“When the last team on our ticket won, we were celebrating, cheering and then popped a bottle of champagne!” said McCormack. “It was exhilarating! I felt like I owned the moon!”

An OLG release says Tolmie and Robbins have been playing Pools as a group for 11 years, with McCormack joining the group about four years ago.

This is the second big win for Tolmie and Robbins.

“Chris and I won $64,000 on POOLS about 10 years ago,” shared Robbins. “This time around it was awesome Alex got to be part of the winning moment.”

McCormack and Robbins both plan to pay off some bills and save some of their winnings.

“I’m also going to share some with my mom,” said McCormack

“It feels good – especially during the pandemic,” added Robbins.

The group claimed their prize through OLG’s virtual prize claim process. Winners are asked to submit a picture, so the trio decided to have fun with it and dress in some old Halloween costumes.

“This POOLS win felt like we caught the big one so why not show that in the picture we send to OLG,” said McCormack. “While the other photo is our best ‘Step Brothers’ impression,” added Robbins, referencing the popular comedy movie.

The winning ticket was purchased at New Ottawa Variety on Ottawa Street in Windsor.