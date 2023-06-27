'It was Grandma's vehicle': G2 driver clocked speeding 40km/h over limit in Brant County

A 19-year-old G2 driver was clocked going 40km/h over the speed limit, resulting in their grandma’s vehicle being impounded, according to OPP.

On Tuesday, OPP tweeted a photo showing a vehicle being towed away and said the driver was caught going 110km/h in a 60km/h zone.

“The worst part, it was Grandma's vehicle. For the next 14 days, the two may be enjoying some long walks together,” the tweet reads.

Officials said the driver was stopped by Brant County OPP.

Stunt driving includes driving a motor vehicle at a rate of speed that is 40 km/h or more over the speed limit, if the speed limit is less than 80 km/h, according to the province.

A 19 year old G2 driving is going to have some explaining to do after #BrantOPP stopped this driver going 110km/h in a 60km/h zone. The worst part, it was Grandma's vehicle. For the next 14 days, the two may be enjoying some long walks together. #slowdown ^jb pic.twitter.com/qlkj9E2fD8