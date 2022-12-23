'It was home for them': Community rallies with donations for displaced residents after apartment fire

Residents have joined together to collect donations for 10 individuals, including two children, who were displaced by an apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

“Just how quickly the community rallied around and came together and support is amazing,” said Jody Oakes, the manager of judicial programs and branch services at the Moose Jaw John Howard Society. “I want to thank everyone in our community because you’ve made such a difference to us and to the 10 people that just lost their homes.”

Glenda Pelletier was at the society office Thursday to help sort through the full room of donated clothes, footwear, hygiene products and even Christmas gifts.

“Anything I can help with I will,” she said. “It’s overwhelming how people are bringing donations. It’s just touched my heart and it’s very good that they’re giving when people need stuff.”

Pelletier knew the people knew the individuals forced out of their homes by the blaze. They are all a part of the same program that helps secure housing for the homeless population in the city.

Run by the John Howard Society, ‘My Place’ provides housing, food and even rides to medical or addictions appointments if needed. Residents rent their own apartments through a private owner with help from John Howard.

“That was home for them,” Oakes said. “It’s unfortunate and really hard. We don’t have a lot of available housing for some of the people in our program.”

Residents of the apartment were able to secure rooms at a local hotel. They are staying there temporarily and are searching for a new place to live.

Moose Jaw Fire Department was contacted for an update on the investigation of the fire but did not respond in time for deadline.