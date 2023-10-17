'It was horrible': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack shows remorse for actions that killed four people

WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, returned to testify in his own defence Tuesday, for the fourth straight day in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder for the June 6, 2021 attack on a Muslim family in London.

Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha, and their teenage daughter Yumnah Afzaal were all killed. Their nine-year-old son was seriously injured but he survived his injuries.

THE ATTACK

“Instantly, as soon as I saw them the same sick urge came to drive at them,” Veltman testified Tuesday.

He told the jury on Monday he fought the urge twice before: once in Toronto and a few hours before striking the Afzaal family in London.

This time however, Veltman said the urge was “too strong.”

He identified the family as Muslim by the “garb” they were wearing at the time.

Veltman described his state of mind at the time as a “dream-like state,” and told the jury he felt “mentally and emotionally detached” from himself.

"I recall seeing a young person," Veltman testified. "Horrifically, I said 'Ok [he's] collateral damage.’"

Veltman said he drove past the family until the centre median ended on Hyde Park Road, and then he turned left.

“I recall looking at the victims and stepping on the gas. I was staring at the man and drove directly at them,” Veltman testified. “A split second (before impact) I tried to change my mind and turn the other way but it was too late.”

“What was your intention?” defence laywer Christopher Hicks asked.

“To crash into them,” Veltman said.

“Did you intend to kill them?” Hicks asked.

“I just felt this urge to crash into them,” Veltman replied.

The only description of the moment of impact Veltman offered was it sounded like “a loud bang” and immediately he said “this massive shock and horror” took over that he “actually did this.”

He told the jury he fled the scene immediately and said, “I didn’t want to see what I had done.”

Veltman admitted to driving “erratically” through the streets of London where he saw another Muslim family walking on the sidewalk.

“I said (to himself) ‘Okay, I need to make this stop. I need to turn myself in. This has to stop before anyone else gets hurt,’” Veltman told the jury.

He testified he saw a taxi cab driver parked in a shopping centre lot so he approached, and “yelled at him” to call police.

Veltman told the jury he removed the knife from the sheath on his belt because he changed his mind about how he would interact with police when they arrived.

“I wasn’t going to take a run at police. I wasn’t going to end my life,” he told the jury.

Veltman then told the jury he started to realize “this is actually serious” when the arresting officer, Const. Sarah Cochrane, told him someone had died.

“This isn’t on the internet anymore,” Veltman recalled thinking. “This is real life.”

THE MOTIVATION

Veltman has told the jury about his “period of decline,” which started in September 2020.

He said he was addicted to consuming hateful content online — most of it alleged crimes by Muslims on white people which he believed weren’t being reported by the mainstream media.

Veltman said it filled him with “rage” and he saw himself as an “enlightened individual” who “knew the truth.”

He believed he was “called by God” to seek revenge for these alleged crimes against white men.

On June 6, 2021, when he saw the Afzaal family, Veltman said he wanted those “obsessive thoughts” to end.

He called it a “coincidence” the Afzaal family just happened to be the first Muslim family he saw around 8:40 p.m. on June 6.

Veltman described his actions as “demented, short-lived infatuation” with an “obligation” to do something about the crimes he believed were being committed by Muslims against white people.

After the attack on the Afzaal family he told the jury he was glad his obsessive thoughts “were over.”

THE ARREST

It was when he was under arrest Veltman said the “dream-like” state started to wear off and the reality of his situation started to set in.

On the stand Tuesday, Veltman described all the online content he had been consuming as “nonsense.”

In between interviews with the London Police Service, Veltman said he started to “brainstorm” ideas on how to “justify my actions and placate my conscience.”

“I was desperate to say anything possible to justify (the attack),” Veltman said, and also added he treated his interviews with police like a “therapy session.”

“Every hour that passed, I started to become more and more in touch with reality,” Veltman testified. “I went through a painful transformation to accept what I had done.”

THE REMORSE

At the conclusion of his direct evidence, Veltman was asked one final question by his lawyer.

“Mr. Veltman, are you remorseful about what happened on June 6, 2021?” asked Hicks.

“Yes,” Veltman replied. “I know it was horrible.”

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom:

Court is resuming.. we left off with Hicks approaching the end of his "examination in chief" of Nathaniel Veltman

Veltman says its similar to his imaginary conversations with someone who wasn't there.



"I had no online accounts anywhere, I had spoken online a little bit, but anonymously, I wasn't a part of any forums (online),"-Veltman

Hicks asking about Veltman being @ EMDC on June 7, 2021



"That was when I started to come back, more and more and more,"-Veltman says he still felt mentally detached but was coming back to reality "the shock just kept increasing, the more reality sank in about what I had done."

"I knew this was something I had to live with", calling it an "extremely painful" transformation to accept his actions



"I couldn't believe I had actually done it,"-Veltman

"I was demented and detached from reality and deranged,"-Veltman says of the feeling on psilocybin, which lasted through the day on June 5 and the "next day" and into the early hours of June 7, it wasn't until later in the day on the 7th he started to feel "normal"

Veltman says he was on suicide watch for three weeks after going to Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre on June 7, 2021

Moser starts with asking him to confirm his actions that killed members of the Afzaal family, including him orphaning a young boy by killing his parents, sister and grandmother.



"Yes" Veltman answers to each question.

"You wondered why we couldn't have a violent revolution like other European countries?"-Moser



"Yes I felt like the public was too passive,"-Veltman

"I believed the conspiracy theory that the fact Western countries don't have a replacement birth rate at the same time as mass immigration was a form of replacement for white people"-Veltman

"I did identify as a white nationalist,"-Veltman

"A lot of this is a reflection of what I had been going through, this depression and despair" Veltman says he was "fantasizing about the world being different".



Moser asks "taking action right? moving forward, right?"



"They were words I regurgitated from online."-Veltman

Moser moves onto his mental health issues

GRAPHIC



Moser "You wrote you wanted to make life very uncomfortable for muslims until they were driven out of our country very very fast, correct?"



Veltman "Yes."

Veltman admitted he downloaded and repeatedly viewed a mass shooting video and repeatedly read a mass shooter manifesto in Feb. 2021.



But he didn't start his own manifesto until May 2021.

Moser says Veltman started "depersonalizing" his victims in his manifesto which he finished on June 1, 2021.



(Reporter note: CTV News has made an editorial decision to not repeat the words Veltman used to describe muslim people)

Veltman denies it was depersonalizing to write down his hateful thoughts about muslim people

Moser moving now to Veltman's background, specifically his assertions he had autism when he was a boy and his mother didn't know



He says he had "some suspicions" when he was 17 but was never diagnosed by a professional

Veltman says he can't remember where he heard about OCD, but he asked his mom for help and his parents told him to read the bible

At age 15 Veltmans' mom let him go see a therapist but she didn't know why he was going to talk to someone, he says his mom would sit in on the counselling sessions



Veltman doesn't want to tell Moser the name of the counsellor

Veltmans' twin sister opted to stay home with his mother to continue being home schooled

Veltman says he can't remember how much the push bar cost to install

Veltman says he went off-roading with his brother "the weekend before.. if I remember correctly.."



"The weekend before you killed members of the Afzaal family?"-Moser asks



"Yes"

Moser asking about the airsoft pistol in Veltmans' "weapons bag", if it was just for a hobby?



Moser asking why it was found on the center console and not in the bag.

Moser explains she's "jumping around" in her questions but that's because she's following the way he was questioned in direct examination

In April 2020, Veltman says he consumed more psilocybin than in June 2021 and that the agony lasted for "hours".

Moser now asking about getting his windows tinted the week before the attack

Veltman says he wasn't exposed to "alt-right" content until he was 18

Veltman denies Jones is a "white nationalist"



"He would never say things like that"-Veltman

Moser says she's moving into another new area and so she asks for the trial to be adjourned for today.



Court resumes Wednesday @ 10am



