It was HOW cold this morning???

The city of Edmonton had it's coldest morning since Feb. 11.

Temperatures hit -28 C Friday morning and outlying areas were even colder.

Thankfully, the wind wasn’t terribly strong (about 5-10 km/h). But, we recorded a max wind chill of -34 C in the city at 9 a.m.

EIA reported some slightly stronger wind and hit a wind chill of -43 C!

It was much colder across northern Alberta (where, mercifully, wind chill didn’t play much of a factor).

EIGHTEEN weather stations hit -35 C or colder with Rocky Lane (about 60 km east of High Level) coming in as the provincial cold spot at -39.5 C.

Here’s a list of the 10 coldest temperatures in Alberta for Thursday, Dec. 17:

-39.6 : Rocky Lane

-38.4 : La Glace

-37.8 : Clear Hills

-37.7 : Fort Vermilion

-37.4 : Evansburg

-37.3 : Hendrickson Creek

-37.1 : Teepee Creek

-36.9 : High Level

-36.5 : Campsie

-36.3 : Willow Creek

The largest population centres with the coldest temperatures were Edson at -36.1 C and Grande Prairie with a low of -35 C.

As cold as all those temperatures are, it was even more frigid in the Northwest Territories where six locations hit -40 C or colder Friday morning.