'It was just terrible news to hear': Victims of Chilliwack double homicide being remembered

They are both being remembered as kind.

Both were moms.

And both were murdered at a Chilliwack home by the same man who police say later killed himself.

Amber Culley, 43, and Mimi Kates, 49, were shot and killed by Eric Shestalo last week. A man was also injured but is expected to survive.

“It was just terrible news to hear,” said Kevin Brown.

Brown said Kates had recently joined his realty company, Homelife Advantage Realty in Chilliwack.

“We had a limited time with her, about four weeks, and it was enough to really learn about the type of person she was. She was just a real tender, kind hearted, spirited type of person,” he said, adding that Kates often talked about her son.

“She spoke a lot of him, how much she loved him,” Brown said.

He said Kates had recently transferred from Victoria to Chilliwack and was waiting for her membership with the real estate board to take effect so she could resume work as a realtor.

Another former colleague, Ron Neal, knew Kates from her time working as a realtor in Victoria.

“It’s sad, tragic. A young son is going to be left behind,” Neal said.

Meanwhile, Culley’s family released a statement through police Tuesday.

“She was the most loving, generous, compassionate and brave human being we have ever known,” the statement reads.

“We will miss her madly but we will never let a murderer put out her bright light or destroy our little boys' lives. Her children were her world.”

The family said it is grateful for the outpouring of love and support and also thanked police for finding her killer.

On July 22, Shestalo’s red Jeep YJ was found in Bridal Falls area, east of Chilliwack. July 25, Shestalo’s body was found. Police say it appears he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said the killer had a personal connection to the women, but RCMP would not provide further information.

Shestalo was supposed to be in court the same day as the killings facing multiple charges of assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

A woman who lives next to the house where the killings took place told CTV News she had seen the suspect show up at the Chilliwack home in the past.

She said he was always told to leave.

“The police had been here a few times before,” said Stephanie Saw.

“It was fighting between her and an ex, I was told, and he would show up randomly once a week, if that, and would start a fight with her and then he would have to leave.”

Police are looking for witnesses and associates as their investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Kates' former colleagues are hoping to be able to help her family.

“A number of agents in our office have expressed an interest in contributing financially to the cost of the funeral if the family needs that,” said Brown.

“We are going to set up an online fundraising campaign.”