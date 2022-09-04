‘It was like a bomb went off’: Vehicle crashes into South Windsor home

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a South Windsor home Saturday night, police say.

Windsor police say a vehicle collided into a house in the 4200 block of Canberra Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police, fire crews and EMS were all on scene.

Randa Halabi lives nearby and said she’s lucky to be alive after turning the corner off Ducharme in her own vehicle moments before the collision.

“As soon as I turned that corner I saw the cars fly by,” Halabi told CTV News. “There was two cars fly by me and instantly in five seconds there was a crash.”

“He just flew by. People are always speeding. I just said, ‘wow, he's going so fast.’ But as soon as he got to this corner and I was here, I heard the car breaking down, and there was no brakes. You just, you heard the sound. It was like a bomb went off.”

“It's very sad. It's very sad. I wanted to throw up immediately.”

Saturday night, at approx 10:30 p.m a 2017 Grey Honda Pilate crashed into a residence located in the 4200 blk of Canberra. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Anyone in the area with video surveillance to please check for footage of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/nXCOsF4iYQ

Nearby resident Jason Unger said he and his family have been advocating for slower speed limits in the neighbourhood for several years.

“There’s children that go to school around here and we've been trying to get the speed limit lowered here and get some traffic calming measures put into place. It's very dangerous here.” Unger explained.

“It's unsafe here. You know if there were people walking down the sidewalk or the people that are in the house there, if they happen to be on the deck at 11 o'clock at night there would have been more serious injuries.”

He added there’s hope more traffic calming measures will be introduced to the neighbourhood, adding he’s hopeful speeding continues to be addressed.

“We're doing our part here as citizens but we need help from Windsor Police Traffic Unit to start setting up some radar here perhaps. We've tried that. They set up the speed limits and occasionally we see them in the neighbourhood. But I think a little more needs to be done here,” Unger said. “This is a drag strip. I call it the Ducharme drag strip.”

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance to check their cameras for any possible evidence.