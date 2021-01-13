Residents of Winnipeg are getting outside to enjoy an unseasonably warm January, and are keeping parks and trails around the city busy.

Along the Assiniboine River, members of the nearby community are building a space for adventure.

Even with the warm temperatures, Winnipeggers like Jesse Hajer are spending time on the skating trail.

(CTV News Photo Rachel CrowSpreadingWings)

“It seems pretty safe,” Hajer said. “I’m always making sure the ice is safe for my kids before we head out you know, cautiously testing it out. There definitely are some soft spots on the river. We’ve lived in the neighbourhood for 15 years so we kinds of know it’s the same places every year.”

University of Winnipeg graduate student Mackenzie Roop said the community trail is just what she needs to take a break from school and boost her mental health.

“It feels like a Christmas movie, it’s like a dream. I just moved to Winnipeg last year and this is every Christmas card and movie that I’ve ever imagined and so it’s amazing,” said Roop.

The skating trail twists and turns with areas to test out your curling skills, and a few fire pits set up along the way for everyone to enjoy.

“I had discovered this last weekend,” said Debbie Kroeker. “It was like magic down here. I had never been down here before and I couldn’t believe all the hustle and bustle of Winnipeg down here, so I’m addicted.

“I hope to come down here every day.”

“I ride my bike every day to work and this is part of commute in the winter for a few years now and it is just a nice kind of environment,” said Kevin Kilberi. “This is like a wonderland,”

The City of Winnipeg said it does not monitor ice conditions on rivers, waterways, or ponds throughout the winter months. With the possibility for rapidly changing ice conditions, it recommends residents refrain from venturing on to any ice surface.

The Centennial River Trail is monitored and maintained daily by The Forks.

