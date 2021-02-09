Alberta Mounties gave out 194 distracted driving tickets between Feb. 1-7, police said.

"We heard a lot of interesting excuses, but our favourite was: 'It was important, my wife was calling!'"

"There’s no excuse for risking safety, even for a last minute grocery list addition," Alberta RCMP added.

The penalty for this offence is $300 and three demerit points, according to the Alberta government.