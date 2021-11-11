‘It was not a failure’: Father remembers son killed in Afghanistan

As Lloyd Smith stands among a crowd at a Remembrance Day ceremony in Oyster Pond, N.S. his thoughts wander to his son who is absent.

“Just thinking of our son, that’s what I think about, what he would’ve become if he would’ve lived,” Smith said.

Pte. Nathan Smith was among the first Canadians killed in Afghanistan on April 17, 2002. He and three others were killed by friendly fire when an American pilot bombed their position during a live exercise at night.

Nearly 20 years have passed, but his parents’ pain has not. And neither have memories of their last goodbye at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport—the last time they saw him before he deployed.

“The only thing I said to him when he was leaving, I said to him ‘Think with your head, and not you heart, and keep your head down.‘ It didn’t work because it came from above,” Smith said.

The father can still vividly remember his son waving and smiling as he went through the door to security, the last time they saw one another.

“I can see him going through that door,” he said.

At their apartment in Dartmouth, Smith and his wife Charlotte live surrounded by reminders of who they’ve lost.

Pictures of Nathan and his medals decorate the hall. Remembrance happens daily

But this year, the front in Afghanistan is different. U.S. and Canadian troops have left. The Taliban has recaptured the country. Still, the father’s feelings towards his son’s death haven’t changed.

“We all would’ve liked to see a better outcome than what we’re seeing,” Smith said. “You’re almost into it like another Vietnam. It was one of these no-win situations.”

The father disagrees with anyone who calls it a failure.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s not a failure, it was not a failure. Them boys gave their all,” he said. “Some gave all.”

Smith believes Canadians helped plant a seed for a better future in Afghanistan and points out that women were able to go to school and work. He notes how even after the Taliban took over, women protested in the streets of Afghanistan.

“You can’t bring him back. Nothing we’ll do will change or change the circumstances that caused his death,” Smith said.

“You know, yes we all would’ve liked to see a different outcome. Hopefully that will come with time.”