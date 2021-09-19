'It was pretty crazy': Lightning strike blows chimney into Burnaby backyard

The rare thunderstorm that struck Metro Vancouver Saturday night left some notable damage in its wake.

Firefighters were called to the 8500 block of Portland Street near Byrne Creek Ravine Park around 7 p.m. after lightning struck the chimney of a home in the area.

Burnaby Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Forsberg told CTV News Vancouver the lightning struck the home's main chimney, where the furnace and hot-water tank vented.

"The bulk of the chimney was blown up and ended up on the back lawn," Forsberg said.

Twenty firefighters responded to the scene, inspecting the inside of the home to make sure there was no additional damage, and working to shore up the roof to prevent rain from getting inside.

At one point, lightning flashed overhead as a firefighter was on the roof.

Forsberg said the officer in charge at that time ordered everyone off the roof due to safety concerns.

Chelsea Neville lives nearby. She told CTV News she came outside after hearing the lightning strike and emergency sirens.

"It was pretty crazy," she said. "I've never seen anything like this before."

No one was injured in the lightning strike, Forsberg said, noting the unusual nature of the call.

"I've had it once before in my career," he said. "Storms along here that produce lightning are rare, so not a common occurrence, for certain, but it's destructive when it does take place."