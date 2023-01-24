'It was really busy': Dine Around event gives restaurants a boost in Greater Victoria during slow season

A Langford, B.C., restaurant says it is reaping the rewards of a popular culinary event aimed at providing affordable tourist experiences for locals on southern Vancouver Island.

Destination Greater Victoria’s Dine Around and Stay in Town event kicked off over the weekend, creating a big buzz for House of Boateng in Langford.

"It was really busy," said owner Castro Boateng.

"Our reservations are just like, completely picking up. We’re only open Thursdays to Sundays for dinner, so we only have a short time to capture it all, but people are actually taking the chance and making reservations right away," he said.

House of Boateng is just one of 50 restaurants offering set three-course meals at a range of discounted prices.

"We have a vegetarian menu, we have a four-course menu and we also have an African-inspired menu," said Boateng.

"A couple days before Dine Around started we got customers calling," he added. "They wanted a vegan menu, so we have a vegan menu as well."

The food event is incentive for locals to experience and support restaurants and hotels throughout Greater Victoria during a time when business isn’t usually booming.

"We’re very, very grateful," said Boateng. "When you look around January, February, usually we’re all looking for work for our staff."

"To have the opportunity to keep everybody working, also to have the customers all flocking here, is really nice," he said.

Dine Around and Stay in Town runs until Feb. 5 throughout Greater Victoria. Some South Island hotels are also offering discounted rates as part of the promotion.

You can find a full list of participating hotels, restaurants and menus on the Destination Greater Victoria website.