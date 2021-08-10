'It was the worst day of my career': Testimonies continue at inquest into the death of Geoff Morris

The inquest into the death of Geoff Morris brought a handful more members of the Regina Police Service to testify on day two.

Morris, 41, died on May 4, 2019 after Regina police were called to the 1900 block of Halifax Street around 6 a.m.

According to the Regina Police Service, Morris was found armed with two knives and holding a woman hostage. Police said one of the officers who responded to the call shot Morris and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cst. Chad Mazurak, a member of the Regina Police Service’s SWAT team who was on scene but was not the officer who shot Morris, said he had a less lethal shotgun in the apartment with him that morning.

Mazurak said he decided against using the less-lethal option due to his close proximity to Morris. He added he thought he would unable to land a shot in what he called the desired range of the body because Morris was holding the woman in front of him.

The “desired range” for a person’s front is from the stomach area to the thigh area.

Mazurak explained the minimum safety range for a less lethal shot gun is 20 feet, with a 75 feet maximum. At his range there is a chance the shot could turn lethal.

“In my training it wasn’t going to be something that has the desired outcome for that weapon,” testified Mazurak on Tuesday morning, adding he had a feeling it would further escalate Morris.

Second to testify was secondary negotiator on the scene with the Crisis Negotiation Team was Cst. Chelsea Kotylak.

She said her primary negotiator could not get Morris to engage and she did request for a psychologist to attend the scene, although they didn’t make it to the scene before Morris was shot.

Kotylak said she was on scene for about 36 minutes and negotiations were carried out the entire time.

In her role as the secondary negotiator, she said her responsibility was to find triggers the primary could use while engaging with Morris.

She said in the moment, Morris seemed “agitated and not responding” and “closure motivated.”

“[It was the] worst day of my career, not at all what I would want to happen to anybody,” said Kotylak.

She said the Crisis Negotiation Team has since made changes and deploys a full team of four or five rather than the two who were at Morris’ apartment that morning.

While Kotylak said this would’ve helped the flow of communication between team members, she said that day would have had the same outcome.

Testimonies are scheduled to continue through Wednesday, with more Regina Police Service officers on the schedule, as well as the woman involved in the hostage taking.

The inquest will run until Friday at the Atlas Hotel. Coroner Brent Gough is presiding.

More to come…