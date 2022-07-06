'It was totally exhausted': Video shows moose seeking refuge in Saskatoon back yard

It isn't uncommon for Harvey Peever to spot rabbits and other small animals in the back yard of his Eastview neighbourhood home.

However, he got a shock when he headed into his kitchen Tuesday morning and glanced out the window.

"There he was in all his glory," Peever said on Wednesday.

"It was just this huge moose was just standing there, just a matter of metres away."

He said the moose seemed winded and its tongue was hanging out.

"He'd obviously been running around, trying to find his way out of the city," Peever said.

He grabbed his phone and began filming the moose. The resulting video can be viewed in the player above.

The moose was one of two that had found their way into the city. There was a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood as officers worked to corral the animals.

Peever said the moose hadn't gone unnoticed with the sound of barking dogs filling the air.

"I'm sure it was just frightened, you know. So it was pacing back and forth," Peever said.

He said a set of patio doors on his shed seemed to confuse the moose.

"I think he saw his reflection … and then he would pace back and forth again and have another look in his reflection."

Peever's encounter with the moose didn't end when it finally left his yard through the only gate.

"(Police) were sort of closing in on them in our back lane area and I went out just to see which direction he was going to go," Peever said.

Standing in his back lane, Peever saw the moose standing at a nearby intersection.

"He was just standing there and he was looking at me with his head down and tongue hanging out and I was hoping that he would stay there so that maybe the wildlife people could come and (tranquillize) him and haul him safely out of the city."

Instead, the moose headed back in Peever's direction.

"He decided it was safer to come towards me than the other lanes which were probably blocked by police cars," Peever said.

"Our eyes kind of locked and he just stood there staring at me, his head down. He wasn't threatening in any way. I think it was totally exhausted."

Peever said the moose then headed off towards a park.

"That's the last time I saw him."

Police were eventually able to round up the pair of moose with the help of conservation officers. They were transported out of the city for release.

Peever said he was struck by the great lengths so many people went to in order to help keep the animals safe.

"I was quite surprised that the police and the wildlife people were able to do that, Peever said.

"Now they're back in the wild. It's just a little bit of really, really good news."