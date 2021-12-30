'It wasn't stopping': Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Victoria

Warning: This story contains graphic video.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Victoria Thursday morning, police say.

Kimberlyn Slattery tells CTV News that she was crossing the intersection of Bay Street and Blanshard Street on her way to work when the crash occurred.

"I waited until the light changed to walk and as I was walking I noticed the vehicle approaching quickly and realized it wasn't stopping and that's when it struck me," she said Thursday.

Victoria police say Slattery was walking while the pedestrian walk signal was active and the vehicle that struck her drove through a red light when the crash occurred around 9 a.m.

"The driver of the vehicle continued through the intersection, narrowly avoiding additional collisions with other vehicles," said VicPD in a release Thursday.

Several people came to help Slattery after the crash, and she says she's grateful for their aid.

"Thank you to the men who stopped and made sure I was safe, warm and calm," she said.

"(And) the doctor that stopped and used her phone to call my mom and again to update her when I left for the hospital," she said. "As well as all the witnesses that stopped and have assisted the police. I'm so thankful for everyone that has helped me and sent me well wishes."

Slattery says she's left that hospital and is now recovering at home. She has no serious injuries but is experiencing back pain.

Victoria police are now searching for the vehicle involved, which is descried as a silver or grey late-model MINI Countryman. Police say the car may have damage to the front right part of its hood or bumper.

Investigators are also looking to speak with the driver of a white Tesla Model Y who was seen making a left turn onto Blanshard Street at the time of the crash and who may have additional video or information on the driver of the MINI.

Slattery says she hopes the driver will turn themselves in and that the collision will serve as a lesson to others.

"Slow down, clear the snow off your car and give yourself enough time to get to where you need to go," she said.

Anyone with information or footage of the collision is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.