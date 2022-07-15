'It went boom': 1 injured in Nanaimo boat fire

One man was injured Thursday evening after a fire broke out aboard a boat in Nanaimo, B.C.

The fire at Newcastle Marina had spread to a neighbouring vessel, causing significant damage, before it was contained by firefighters and bystanders.

"Somebody as trying to vacuum out their bilge with a shop-vac and it went boom," said Ken Royendyk of Waters Edge Custom and Marine, who jumped in to help extinguish the blaze.

"I felt the boom on my boat and ran for the hose."

While Royendyk grabbed a garden hose and another bystander brought around a water pump, Nanaimo firefighters responded to the scene in the 1200-block of Stewart Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. the fire department tweeted that its firefighters had contained the fire and treated the injured at the scene.

Our @IAFF905 Firefighters have contained the fires and have treated all the patients involved. We also are being supported by @portnanaimo boats and crews.

"The gentleman that was aboard the boat was banged up a little bit," Royendyk added. "It really looked like he will be alright."

The boat where the initial fire broke out sunk in the marina, while the second boat was badly damaged, but remained afloat.