'It will be a historic night': Green Party to participate in Ontario leaders’ debate for first time

The leaders of Ontario's largest political parties will participate in a live debate Monday night, and for the first time in history, the Green Party will also be on the stage.

Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner has been the leader of the Green Party of Ontario since 2009. In 2018, was the first Green MPP elected to the legislature.

He attended a housing panel and discussion in Guelph Monday morning, and spoke to CTV News about the Green Party's inclusion in the leaders’ debate.

"I'm feeling good," Schreiner said. "It will be a historic night. This is the first time a fourth party has been included in the televised leaders’ debate and I think it's a great opportunity for the people of Ontario to hear about new solutions and new ideas to a lot of the old problems many of us are facing right now."

Other parties, he said, have "failed to deliver" on those old problems.

"A big part of what I hope to achieve tonight is to really present the Ontario Green's vision and values to the largest public we've ever had to do that. And to show folks that we can address the climate emergency and their concerns around the rising cost of living, that we can build more capacity in our healthcare system, especially ensuring access to mental health services and tonight is the perfect opportunity to present those policy solutions to the people of Ontario."

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will all be in attendance for the 90-minute debate.

It will broadcast live on CTV News at 6:30 p.m.