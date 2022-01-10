'It will go up more': Trucking company warns prices will continue to rise if vaccine mandate for truckers goes ahead

The trucking industry in Canada faces an uncertain future, as Prime Minister Trudeau moves forward with implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for international truckers.

As of Saturday, January 15, Canada will require proof of vaccination from all truckers coming from the United States. One trucking company manager says this mandate will seriously impact his business.

“Even inside of my own company, we have 15 to 20 per cent of our drivers that are going to hang up their keys,” said manager of Evans Trucking, Reese Evans.

Evans says the new rules will also drive up prices across Canada for a variety of different products and services.

“They effectively are adding to the driver shortage for cross-border freight, so if we think the freight rates are high and the cost of consumers is high now, it will increase,” said Evans.

“It will go up more.”

ESSENTIAL

Trucks used to cross the border freely, even when it was closed to almost everyone else for more than 18 months as they were considered essential to keep supply chains flowing and the economy afloat.

“I’m hoping that within a span of one to two weeks when there’s no toilet paper on the shelves again, that they go 'whoa, this was a bad idea,' and they roll it back,” said Evans.

“It’s going to be not just toilet paper, its going to be other things.”

CTV News headed to Fort MacLeod to speak with cross-border truckers in the area about needing a vaccine for work. Many of the drivers we spoke with were uncomfortable speaking on camera about the vaccine mandate over fears they may lose their job.

Some cross-border drivers expressed how hard it was to work and enjoy life on the road before being double vaccinated.

“I wasn't able to go places,” described truck driver Mike Ellis.

“I wasn't able to go and sit down in a restaurant, have my supper or have my breakfast on the road all the time. I don't really understand any of it to be fair, the mandate and stuff, but its just, well, it is what it is.”

Ellis feels it will take a long time to get Canada’s economy back up to speed after he expects many unvaccinated drivers will leave the industry.

“I think there’s going to be a huge change in the economy,” expressed Ellis.

“The economy is pretty well low down right now, and it’s going to take a long time for the economy to bounce back up. There’s going to be a lot of drivers that just say no, and they're just going to hang up the boots.”

The Canadian Trucking Alliance estimates roughly 16,000 or 10 per cent of cross-border truckers will be forced to leave their jobs following the mandate.