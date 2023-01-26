'It will make a big hole in the community': Historic Nova Scotia church nears demolition deadline

Eglise Sainte Marie in Church Point, N.S., is 185-feet tall and an awe-inspiring structure, but its future is uncertain.

"It is the largest wooden church in North America," said former parish president Andre Valotaire. "It’s also the only church in the world with this style of architecture that is built out of wood."

Valotaire said this church represents the perseverance of the Acadians in the early 1900s.

Construction for the building began in 1905.

"It took two years and two months from the time the corner stone was laid until it was consecrated, and ready for use," said Valotaire, who added there was a time when 1,300 parishioners attended service on a weekly basis.

"We would also get nine tour buses a day stopping in and we would get $80,000 a year in revenue."

Eglise Sainte Marie has been closed for more than three years. The Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth recently issued a request for proposals to determine the future use of the property.

According to the document, "if an acceptable proposal that includes maintaining the building is not received, then preference will be even to proposals that give back to the community in some way, including demolition."

The deadline for submissions is at the end of this month.

"Unless some group steps forward with a really super plan, I think the only option is going to be demolition," said Valotaire.

Pierre Comeau led a team to prepare a feasibility study to determine future use of Eglise Sainte Marie.

“We consider this a testament or a monument to the ingenuity of our ancestors who built this magnificent structure,” said Comeau.

The Archdiocese set a three-year deadline to establish a plan.

Following a national search, no company or organization wanted to re-develop Eglise Sainte Marie.

Once the church is deconsecrated and de-registered as a heritage property, it will likely be torn down, erasing nearly 120 years of history.

“It will make a big hole in the community," said Comeau.