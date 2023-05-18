'It will make our life easier': Metro Vancouver couple shocked by $500K lotto win
The decision to purchase a lottery ticket has paid off for one Metro Vancouver couple who won the $500,000 Extra prize from the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Jeffrey Scott of Langley told the B.C. Lottery Corporation that he was relaxing at home when he "immediately froze" after learning he and his wife had won the prize.
Scott purchased the ticket with his wife Mari Volkaert, and checked it using the BCLC app.
"(They) didn't believe us at first," Scott recalled about the moment he first shared the happy news with family.
While they haven't decided on how they with spend the winnings yet, the couple enjoys working around the house, especially in the yard.
"It will make our life easier, that's for sure," added Volkaert.
The pair purchased the winning ticket at the On the Run in Aldergrove on Fraser Highway and 254 Street.
The Extra is an add-on option available with the Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and BC/49.
Matching all four Extra numbers gets a top prize of $500,000. The odds of winning that amount are approximately one in 3,764,376, according to the BCLC.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam publicOfficials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
-
Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not gameThe smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offlineNOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Ottawa man nets $10,000 fine for illegal walleye haul in northern OntarioAn Ottawa fisherman has been fined $10,000 for catching ten times the allowable amount of walleye while fishing in northern Ontario.
-
Ontario court orders new murder trial for Jennifer Pan convicted in plot to kill parentsOntario's top court has ordered a new first-degree murder trial for a Toronto-area woman who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against her parents.
-
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellationsA Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
-
Cyclist dead after hit-and-run in Langley, RCMP sayMounties are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Langley early Friday morning that claimed the life of a cyclist.