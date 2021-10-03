'It would've been Sierra’s Grade 9 prom this year': Vigil remembers slain Edmonton teen

Family, friends, and community members gathered together Saturday evening to honour the memory of 13-year-old Sierra Chalifoux-Thompson.

On Oct. 2 last year, Sierra died in hospital after she was assaulted in the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road N.W.

The group met at the Sands Motel on Fort Road and walked to the intersection where Sierra walked her last steps.

Angela Chalifoux, Sierra’s mother, said that Saturday was an incredibly difficult day for her.

“Even though it’s been a year, it’s like it was just yesterday when the officers came and told me,” Angela said. “I’m still not ready to accept that she was taken from us.

“(My daughter) was a big rock in our family,” she added. “No parent should ever have to feel this.”

Police announced a few days after the murder that a girl known to her under the age of 18 was charged with second-degree murder. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, her identity cannot be released.

The trial for the accused is still a year away.

“We’re still grieving,” said her aunt, Fran Chalifoux. “We’re still waiting for justice to happen.

“It would’ve been Sierra’s Grade 9 prom this year. Memories that we should have been able to share with her.”

“She’s not just another a 13-year-old girl,” said Denae Chalifoux, her god-mother. “She knew me better than anyone.”

For Angela, one of the only comforts is community support.

“I appreciate everything that everybody’s done,” she said. “It’s just good to know that on my really bad days that there’s someone there.”