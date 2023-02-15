Italian food producer sees the pasta-bilities, plans to open production facility in London, Ont.

London’s food production scene continues to grow, with Italian food processor Andriani announcing on Wednesday that it is opening its first-ever North American allergen and gluten-free pasta production facility in London.

According to a release, Italian food processor Andriani S.p.A. has chosen the Forest City for their first North American production facility.

The new 50,000 sq. ft. allergen free and gluten free pasta manufacturing facility will be located on five acres of land in London’s Innovation Park, located at Bradley Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The new facility will employ 50 people in the initial phase and procure raw materials from southwestern Ontario.

“We are excited to build our first North American manufacturing facility in London, Ontario, Canada,” said Michele Di Paolo, CEO, operations, Andriani S.p.A. “London has all the right ingredients, supportive city, talent, access to raw materials and a great location to access many different markets.”

According to the release, Andriani works “closely” with regional farms to develop non-GMO supply chains of various products such as, brown rice, corn, quinoa, buckwheat, amaranth, lentils and peas.

“This is a huge win for London, and our ever-expanding agri-food industry. The fact that Andriani has chosen our city as the future home of its first ever facility in North America is a testament to our industrial land strategy, and just the latest example of our increasingly diverse economy,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “I look forward to watching Andriani grow its business in London for years to come.”

Andriani produces more than 40,000 tons of allergen and gluten-free pasta each year for more than 30 countries around the globe, including the U.S., Canada, France, the U.K., Spain and Scandinavia. The company currently employs 300 people in Italy.

“Andriani is a fantastic addition to London’s agri-food cluster that already has more than 90 companies employing close to 10,000 people, with a growing specialty in health food products,” said Kapil Lakhotia, President & CEO, London Economic Development Corporation. “We are delighted to attract jobs and investment from such a reputable European Company.”