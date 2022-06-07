'Itchy and uncomfortable': Calgary mayor dons Oilers face paint, jersey after losing playoff bet

Calgary's council chambers were awash in Edmonton Oiler blue and orange on Tuesday as council and some members of administration honoured the bet they made with their colleagues up in Edmonton.

The city council of the losing city in the NHL Playoff's Battle of Alberta had to wear the other city's jersey for a meeting. The Oilers beat the Flames 4-1 in the second round series last month.

"It's not that we are all Oilers fans, we lost a little bit of a bet in the Battle of Alberta," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek

Gondek also chaired Tuesday's meeting with the Oilers' logo painted on her face.

"I believe there's some sort of makeup on my face that is making me very itchy and uncomfortable today, but a bet is a bet," Gondek said.

Council also had a brief virtual meeting Tuesday with Edmonton's councillors and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi to show the Calgary crew donning the Oilers' sweaters.

"The biggest point of this bet was to make a contribution to kids cancer care," Gondek said.

"(There's) a young boy named Ben Stelter in Edmonton, he and his family have been struggling through a battle with brain cancer and we have agreed to contribute to a kids cancer care organization up in Edmonton to help families like Ben's, because this is an incredibly emotional and physical journey that's overwhelming for everyone."

Stelter, who turned six years old in May, is undergoing treatment for glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. Oilers fans have cheered on Ben throughout the season and players have embraced Ben and supported his fight.