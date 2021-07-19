'Itchy throats, headaches and shortness of breath': Alberta Air quality statements remain due to smoke

As smoke from wildfires in British Columbia and Saskatchewan continues to blow across Alberta, air quality levels are still considered problematic on Monday with a special air quality statement from Environment Canada in place for nearly the entire province.

The Air Quality Health Index has registered Calgary at a Level 7, but the forecast calls for it to reach nine on a scale of one to 10+, which is considered high risk. Edmonton is expected to reach a 10 on Monday and the statement is in place for nearly the entire province.

Visibility is reduced and pollution is especially concerning for young children, the elderly and those who have underlying health concerns or respiratory issues.

Smoke can aggravate these diseases and could initiate more visits to doctor or the emergency room, according to Environment Canada.

The air quality is expected to cause more itchy throats, headaches and shortness of breath.

Calgary Emergency Medical Services recommends limiting your time outdoors as much as possible, to keep outdoor activities low intensity.

“If you do have an underlying health condition like asthma, chronic bronchitis or COPD, avoiding the outdoors at all costs, making sure that you’re in an area that has good air filtering and using your regular medications as directed," said Helene Hamilton, public education officer, Alberta Health Services EMS.

Hamilton also says it is crucial to stay hydrated and to take plenty of breaks.

A fire ban remains in effect after being introduced late last week.

The Calgary Fire Department says there is significant risk because of prolonged hot and dry conditions.

This ban includes all open fire pits, campfires and outdoor fire places and will remain in place until the weather pattern changes.