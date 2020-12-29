Waterloo regional police say two men stole items from a seller who had arranged to meet them in an online sale.

The incident happened in the area of Edward Street and Johnston Avenue in Cambridge at around 9:45 p.m. on Monday. Police say the victim had arranged to sell an item online and met with the two men in a nearby parking lot.

According to officials, one of the men had a gun. The men stole the items and left the area on foot.

The victim wasn't injured.

The first suspect is described as a white man around six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing black clothes and a dark mask.

The second man is around 5'5" tall and was wearing dark clothing or a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police say they offer a buy and sell exchange zone at North Division at 45 Columbia St. In Waterloo. Anyone can use this location for an online sale.