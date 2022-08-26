iHeartRadio

Items taken from a Guelph residence including laptop and identity documents

An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)

 

Police say sometime between 9:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, a residence located near the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South in Guelph was entered.

Numerous items were taken including:

  • ·         Laptop
  • ·         Identity documents
  • ·         Fanny pack
  • ·         Ray-Ban sunglasses with a gold frame and brown lenses valued at $120

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

