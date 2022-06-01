'Its all about love': Sask. small town comes together for pride month

The community of Foam Lake is showing off a few more colours than yellow and green this June.

The town, which is approximately 200km northeast of Regina, held an extensive display in support of the LGBTQ2S+ community through a series of projects.

The town started the evening by raising a pride flag in Corporal Ralls Park. The progressive pride flag has added representation for transgender people (blue, pink and white) and people of colour (black and brown).

Following the flag raising, those in support of the cause made their way to the intersection of Saskatchewan Ave and Main Street to begin painting a pride flag mural on the crosswalk.

Jess Michalchuk is a teacher and leader of the social justice group, ‘We All Matter’ (WAM) at Foam Lake Composite School.

“I’m inspired by my daughter, Ariana, who came to us and told us she’s part of the pride community," said Michalchuck. "It just opened up this world for us, and we weren’t educated enough and we didn’t know enough so we just started learning and educating the students."

Michalchuck helped students organize the social justice group in 2021.

“Last year there was a lot of controversy,” said WAM committee member Olivia Helgason, “We thought it was a good idea to spread awareness about all of the social issues with our town."

WAM teamed up with the Foam lake Pride Society to paint the crosswalk. Members of the Pride Society wanted to focus on the youth in the community.

Pride Society member Kristen Michalchuk explained that they wanted to make pride more normalized within the community.

“We needed to make big changes in our small town,” she explained. “Our kids don’t have to hide themselves when they’re here in small towns and then wait till they go out into the big world to live their real lives.”

This is something Sharleen Kurtz agrees with.

"We were like the trailblazers," Kurtz said. "And for me, it’s about making this a safe place for our youth today, which we didn’t have back then.”

Crosswalk painter Gillian Halyk has spent most of her life in Foam Lake and is excited to see the display.

“Growing up, I don’t think I could have envisioned anything like this happening in Foam Lake," she said. "It’s really exciting to see."

Pride Society Member Laura Stewart moved to Foam Lake from Vancouver. She said that no matter the size of the town, the sentiment is always the same.

“Whether it’s Vancouver with corporate sponsors…and thousands of people, or the 200 floats that marched down the streets of home," she explained.

"We’re here for the community and it’s all about love."