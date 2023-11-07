'Its crucial they hear': Essex County farmer posts urgent plea to Ottawa from his combine
Farmers are hoping for an exemption to Canada’s carbon tax laws, through Bill C-234.
"We want to see this go through this fall, to provide relief," farmer Brendan Byrne said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Byrne is a grain farmer in Essex but is also the chair of the Grain Farmers of Ontario (GFO).
“The power to pass an exemption for grain drying is in the hands of the members of the Senate right now,” Byrne is quoted in a news release. “We have reached out to each and every Senator to let them know what is at stake and are asking our farmer-members to reach out too. This is go time.”
According to GFO, Senate will vote Tuesday starting at 5:15 p.m. on the amendment which will exempt farmers from paying the carbon tax on fuel used to dry their grains.
The price per tonne is currently at $65 and will go up to $170 a tonne by 2030, according to GFO.
Bryne is hopeful farmers and any resident who wants to keep the cost of food production down, will send a letter today to their MP and Senator.
