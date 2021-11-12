Ituna's arena set for renovations

Ituna's arena will soon have a new look, thanks to two community members leading the way.

Built in 1961, the arena has made a lasting impact on the community in the last 60 years.

David Renkas, president of Ituna Minor Sports, remembers playing in the arena has a child.

“Lots of (memories) right, it was pretty good,” Renkas said.

Renkas now watches his kids in this arena, but he grew up playing hockey there.

“I actually just grew up 200 yards from the arena here, so (we) were here almost every day,” Renkas said.

Renkas, along with Jack Shymko, is now working to renovate the arena for the next generation.

In July, the town of Ituna approved a $1 million contribution to the project. Shymko knows the arena is an essential part of the community.

“The physical activity that you get, the socializing with your friends, watching your family play hockey as a spectator, (this) arena has really given me a lot,” Shymko said.

Shymko says he will remember his time spent there for the rest of his life.

“Those memories I will take to my grave with me. I don’t know what else I could have done in life to give me more and better memories than those,” Shymko said.

Renkas and Shymko are hoping the work they put in today will give future generations the same opportunities they had here.

“We’re doing it for the next group we’re doing the fundraising were doing the leg work,” Renkas said. “It is just our turn to pass it on to the next group.”

“You want to give back to the community what the community gave to you,” Shymko said.

Phase one will begin in early spring with the removal of the wooden structure. In the meantime, the group continues to search for donations so that future generations will have a place to play the game Canadians all love.