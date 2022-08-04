IWK Health Centre says epidural supply is 'stable' amid global shortage

The IWK Health Centre is reassuring expecting parents that its supply of epidural catheters is “stable.”

The message from the Halifax hospital comes amid a global shortage of epidural supplies that is affecting some Canadian provinces.

“It is likely that Nova Scotians have heard of a possible epidural catheter shortage,” tweeted the IWK Health Centre Thursday morning.

“We would like to reassure the public that IWK Health and Nova Scotia Health supply is currently stable and we anticipate shipments in the near future.”

In New Brunswick, Horizon Health had said it is monitoring the shortage and is working with partners at Service New Brunswick and Vitalite, as well as suppliers, to secure additional inventory.

"We're not, as I understand it, rationing any of the certain materials related to an epidural at this point,” said Anthony Knight, CEO of the New Brunswick Medical Society. “However, this does place strain on physicians and patients and causes anxiety and worry for many.”

Horizon says it has roughly three to four weeks’ worth of epidural catheters on hand and is working to secure more.

"If we do get to the point where some type of rationing or management of the supply of epidurals is required I'm sure physician leaders and health-care authority officials will work closely to provide the most appropriate care to patients," Knight said.

A Health Canada report suggests the shortage was first noted on July 18, and is expected to last through December.

While the shortage of epidural tubes is affecting health-care providers across North Amercia, the shortage seems to be worse in Western Canada, Dr. Lucie Filteau, the vice-president of the Canadian Anesthesiologists' Society, previously told The Canadian Press.

An epidural tube is primarily used to provide pain medication to pregnant patients during labour and delivery, thought an epidural can also provide relief for patients after major chest or abdominal surgery, said Filteau.

Nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, could also be used, as well as morphine or fentanyl, or a local anesthesia if a catheter is not available, Filteau said.

However, while those techniques help "take the edge off," they're not as effective as an epidural, which is the gold standard in providing continuous pain relief, for hours or days, compared with a one-time injection, she added.

On average, about 50 to 60 per cent of pregnant women across Canada rely on epidurals to manage pain. The highest use, up to 80 per cent, is in urban areas where more anesthesiologists are available to provide that service, Filteau said.

With files from The Canadian Press