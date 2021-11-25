IWK Health launches toolkit for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to children
IWK Health has created a COVID-19 Vaccine Comfort Promise Toolkit for care providers and parents across Nova Scotia to help prepare children aged five to 11 to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
With the implementation of the toolkit, IWK Health says they hope to decrease the number of children and families who are vaccine hesitant or uncertain and increase the overall number of children receiving the vaccine.
In early 2021, IWK Health announced its dedication to "do everything possible to prevent and treat pain" through the implementation of a program called the Comfort Promise. The toolkit is based on the Comfort Promise program and a desire to ensure all children who are to receive their COVID-19 vaccination in Nova Scotia receive the same level of care.
The toolkit is intended for province-wide use by pharmacy clinics, health care providers, educators, and parents/caregivers to support their child in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.
The toolkit contains:
- Parent and Caregiver Guides on why pain management strategies for vaccines are important.
- Information on topical anesthetics including where to buy and how to apply.
- Language, positioning, and distraction guides for children aged five to 11 years old.
- Links to electronic sources on pain management for immunizations - intended for health care professionals, patients/families, and educators.
- Links for information about the COVID-19 vaccine from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Immunize Canada.