IWK Health launches toolkit for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to children

IWK Health has created a COVID-19 Vaccine Comfort Promise Toolkit for care providers and parents across Nova Scotia to help prepare children aged five to 11 to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

With the implementation of the toolkit, IWK Health says they hope to decrease the number of children and families who are vaccine hesitant or uncertain and increase the overall number of children receiving the vaccine.

In early 2021, IWK Health announced its dedication to "do everything possible to prevent and treat pain" through the implementation of a program called the Comfort Promise. The toolkit is based on the Comfort Promise program and a desire to ensure all children who are to receive their COVID-19 vaccination in Nova Scotia receive the same level of care.

The toolkit is intended for province-wide use by pharmacy clinics, health care providers, educators, and parents/caregivers to support their child in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

The toolkit contains: