IWK Telethon For Children postponed due to devastating wildfires in the Maritimes

The IWK Foundation has made the decision to reschedule the annual IWK Telethon for Children, which airs on CTV Atlantic, until later this summer.

The foundation made the announcement in a new release Friday, saying the postponement was due to the devastation caused by wildfires in the region.

“Over the past week there have been moments of great loss, fear and uncertainty. What is being experienced across the Maritimes has had a far-reaching impact that has touched IWK families, staff and supporters as well as many of you across our region,” says Jennifer Gillivan, president and CEO of the IWK Foundation.

“We know our community will continue to be there for the IWK and for that we are so grateful.”

The IWK Telethon for Children is a 39-year Maritime tradition that takes place the first weekend of June every year.

“A tremendous thank you to our broadcast partners CTV Atlantic and Bell Media Radio for working alongside us, both throughout the year and especially over the last number of days, as we navigate this difficult time across the Maritimes,” reads the news release.

The foundation also expressed its gratitude to the patients, families, donors, and volunteers, who support the IWK.

“The IWK Foundation is incredibly grateful for those businesses, community organizations, individuals and youth who have actively fundraised for this year’s IWK Telethon,” continues Gillivan.

“It will be our honour to celebrate and recognize each of you when we come together for the 39th Telethon later this summer.”