Ja'Gared Davis still a Ticat after failed physical voids trade to Calgary Stampeders

Ja'Gared Davis is still a Hamilton Tiger-Cat.

Hamilton dealt the veteran defensive lineman to the Calgary Stampeders on Tuesday. But the deal was voided Thursday after Davis failed his physical.

That means the Ticats reclaim Davis's playing rights because the trade was conditional on Davis passing a physical with Calgary.

The Stampeders also get back the '24 sixth-round draft pick they gave to Hamilton for Davis.

Davis signed with Hamilton during the off-season after helping the Toronto Argonauts win a Grey Cup last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 27, 2023.