Jack Black shouts out the Grouse Grind on Golden Globes red carpet

It turns out that Jack Black has conquered the Grouse Grind.

The ever-popular North Vancouver hiking trail got a shout-out from the actor at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

CTV’s Etalk host Tyrone Edwards pulled Black aside for a quick interview on the red carpet. “I like Canada,” the star said at the start of their just over ten-second interaction. The pair shake hands, and then Black does a role reversal, asking Edwards the questions.

“Vancouver, you ever been to Vancouver?” he asked.

“Of course,” Edwards replied, and before he could get any more words in, Black jumped into his hiking humble-brag.

“You ever hike up that mountain there? The Grouse Grind?” he said, putting a growly emphasis on the second word.

“You’ve done the Grouse Grind?” Edwards responded, seemingly surprised.

“Yeah, you get to the top, you drink that smoothie,” Black said, probably referring to the Peak Juice Bar where climbers can replenish and reward themselves for completing the trek.

Dubbed “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster,” summiting the Grind is a badge of honour for any visitor to the North Shore. The trail takes hikers up 800 metres and 2,830 stairs during a 2.5-kilometre trip. Grouse Mountain’s website says it takes two to two-and-a-half hours on average to complete the climb.

“This is the exact way that every single person who has ever done the Grouse Grind talks about the Grouse Grind,” one commenter on TikTok observed.

“He’s been WAITING to pull that out,” another wrote.