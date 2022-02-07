Jack Frost Challenge encourages winter activities

A week-long challenge is calling on all Manitobans to get outside and embrace winter to improve both personal health and the health of the environment.

The Jack Frost Challenge looks to inspire active modes of transportation by giving teams or individuals a cumulative 130-kilometre goal for the week.

“The goal is to really just get outside, enjoy our cold weather and have some fun no matter what the weather is,” said Kris Kuzdub, the sustainable transportation coordinator at the Green Action Centre.

The teams can be as large as five, meaning each person would have an individual goal of 26 km. More ambitious people can take on the whole challenge all by themselves.

Kuzdub said the challenge can lead to an improvement in people’s mental health and can build some long-term habits that can positively affect the environment.

For a little encouragement, prizes are being offered. They range from a staycation to doughnuts and cater to all age groups. Participants are eligible for many of them just by taking part.

To reach the target goal of 130 kilometres, everything is on the table, as long it is outside.

“Any outdoor physical activity counts,” said Kuzdub. “Maybe you are a summer biker and want to try winter biking it’s a great week to do it. You can shovel snow. We’ve had a lot of it. Build snow forts. Pretty much anything outside, skate, ski, have fun with it.”

There will be an official kickoff at The Forks on Sunday, Feb. 13, where people will have an opportunity to test out some fat and ice bikes.

Included in the registration are Passports to Winter Fun which offer up discounts to local businesses, additional prizes, and ideas to help people reach their goal.

It is free to participate and you can sign up online.