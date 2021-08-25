Jack James High School first to get permanent pride painted crosswalk

Students at one Calgary high school will notice a new crosswalk leading across the street near the building when classes resume next month.

The rainbow crosswalk, the first of its kind in the city, represents the colours of the pride flag and combines the colours of the transgender flag.

“We respect you and we want you to know that this is a safe and welcoming and caring school,” said principal Jennifer Gorkoff. “You can be whoever you want to be here and we welcome you.”

The project was approved through a grant with ActivateYYC, a microgrant initiative by the Federation of Calgary Communities.

Students had creative input on the the entire project.

“They were involved in the process of the direction of the flag and where it would be located,” said Gorkoff. “They will then help us educate our internal community and external community on what this means.”

Students at the unveiling were impressed with the pride crosswalk and look forward to the opportunity to let the community be more accepting.

“We are a more welcoming school and that it’s safe for all students no matter who you are or what you identify as,” said Grade 12 student Maxx Michell.

The paint used for the crosswalk has glass sand embedded in it that makes it reflective and more durable. It also gives the flag a glittering effect on the flag.