Jackson Park completely open after Bright Lights


Jackson Park entrance in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

The lights have all come down and Jackson Park is now clear to welcome visitors once again.

Jackson Park is the annual home to Bright Lights Windsor which draws in around 100,000 people to the park over the holidays.

The last of the fencing installed to help with the winter lights display has come down and parks and crews have returned the park to its usual operation.

