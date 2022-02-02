Jackson Park reopens as teardown finishes for Bright Lights Windsor

The City of Windsor announced that the pathways and parking lot at Jackson Park are open now that the Bright Lights Windsor teardown is complete.

The holiday fixtures have been packed up for the year after the event, which ran from Dec. 2 to Jan. 16.

City officials say there are still items in the park that cannot be removed because of frozen ground, including some fencing and decorative roping posts. Staff is continuing to remove these elements as weather permits, but this will not impede access to trails.