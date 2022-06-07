Jacob Hoggard 'disappointed' with guilty sexual assault verdict, lawyer says

Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard is “disappointed” with the guilty verdict that was handed down Sunday in relation to his sexual assault case, according to a statement from his lawyer.

The former Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman in 2016, but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan the same year, an acquittal defence lawyer Megan Savard said Hoggard was “grateful” for.

“While the verdict is not what Mr. Hoggard hoped, we thank the jury for its diligence and careful attention, and its recognition of the fact that the evidence on some counts was too frail and dangerous to support a conviction,” Savard said in a statement sent to CP24.

Savard said Hoggard is leaning on his wife, friends and family during what she described as a “profoundly challenging time” for the disgraced musician.

She also hinted that Hoggard may appeal the conviction, saying that the case is “far from over." She siad “novel issues” that arose throughout the court proceedings will “benefit from the Court of Appeal’s attention.”

On Monday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts imposed stricter bail conditions on Hoggard given that the “prospect of a lengthy jail term significantly increases the incentive to flee.”

As such, Hoggard must live at his home in Vancouver or another address approved by the court and be home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. He must remain in B.C., except for court appearances in Toronto. He will be required to perform regular check-ins and random compliance checks. Hoggard is also barred from contacting either of the complainants in the case.

He’ll need to observe those conditions until sentencing takes place, which is expected to happen this summer.

Meanwhile, Hoggard faces a separate sexual assault charge causing bodily harm in another incident that allegedly took place in June of 2016 in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

Hoggard has denied the allegation and plans to plead not guilty.

“Mr. Hoggard looks forward to defending against the outstanding charge,” Savard said.

With files from The Canadian Press