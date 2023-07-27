Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates are set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, was convicted last June of raping an Ottawa woman in 2016 and is currently out on bail while appealing his five-year prison sentence in that case.
He was found not guilty at that same trial of groping and raping a teenage fan.
A third sexual assault charge was laid against Hoggard in March 2022 in connection with an alleged incident in Kirkland Lake on June 25, 2016.
His jury trial is set to begin Sept. 23, 2024, the Haileybury court confirmed over teleconference with the Crown and defence Thursday morning.
Two hearings involving third-party records are also scheduled for January and May.
The trial is expected to last seven days, but two weeks have been set aside.
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to follow the case and provide updates.
