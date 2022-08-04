Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17

A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.

The charges relate to an alleged incident June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

Thursday's hearing was held via Zoom at the courthouse in Haileybury, Ont. Hoggard, the lead singer of the Canadian band Hedley, was not in court and his lawyer attended virtually.

After suggesting dates as early as August, and as late as November, defence lawyer Kally Ho and Crown Kelly Slate agreed to Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.

After Ho said they had another major case in court Oct. 17, Justice Greg Rogers asked whether there was any flexibility.

"You can't make yourself available for a 20-minute pretrial?" Rogers asked.

He suggested holding the hearing via Zoom before court begins that day and both sides agreed.

After the Oct. 17 pretrial, both sides will return to court Oct. 27 to set more dates.

Hoggard was convicted in June of sexual assault in connection with an attack in Toronto, also in 2016. He was found not guilty of another charge involving a teenage fan.