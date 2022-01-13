Jacques Villeneuve to bid for spot on Daytona 500 starting grid
Former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve will join Netherlands based outfit Team Hezeberg in a bid for a spot on the Daytona 500 starting grid.
